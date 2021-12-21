Several Lafayette Parish library board members have violated multiple items on the American Library Association's Code of Ethics, which exists to guide library staff and trustees in their actions. Specifically, the newest board members have neglected the following ethical responsibilities:
I. We provide the highest level of service to all library users through ... accurate, unbiased, and courteous responses to all requests. (Requests and questions are consistently ignored.)
II. We uphold the principles of intellectual freedom and resist all efforts to censor library resources. (Some board members have voted to censor materials; i.e., to remove books.)
V. We treat co-workers and other colleagues with respect, fairness, and good faith, and advocate conditions of employment that safeguard the rights and welfare of all employees of our institutions. (Librarians by profession fight censorship, board members who vote for censorship threaten their livelihood.)
VI. We do not advance private interests at the expense of library users, colleagues, or our employing institutions. (There has been much discussion about taxpayers rather than serving all patrons.)
VII. We distinguish between our personal convictions and professional duties and do not allow our personal beliefs to interfere with fair representation of the aims of our institutions or the provision of access to their information resources. (Political and religious convictions should not factor into public library boards.)
Ethical dilemmas will continue to occur with board members who don't respect freedom-to-read principles under which libraries operate. Do you want politically appointed board members deciding what you can read?
If the Lafayette Parish Council members who appointed these board members refuse to intervene, who will protect our public libraries?
JEAN MENARD
library supporter
Church Point