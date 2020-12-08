Do New Orleanians know or care for whom Tulane Avenue is named? Most probably think it is named for Tulane University, just as Loyola Avenue is named for Loyola University rather than for St. Ignatius de Loyola.
Paul Tulane was a generous benefactor, both of the Confederacy and of the institution that would bear his name. Does the former negate the latter?
If so, the suggestion that the street be renamed for Chief "Tootie" Montana presents a different problem. The Mardi Gras Indians, as much as we all enjoy their traditions and music, are caricatures of Native American Indians. Like most things Mardi Gras, spoofing and satire are the message.
The New Orleans Indians are a spoof of authentic Indians. No local Native American Indians are involved in the celebrations or in the design of the elaborate costumes. The term "Indians" in New Orleans has meaning separate from native people and South Asians. Like the Cleveland Indians baseball team, the caricature can be, and probably is, interpreted as mocking authentic Native American Indians.
Tulane Medical School fronts on Tulane Avenue. Why not rename the eponymous street for one of the medical school's famous alumni, Dr. Rudolph Matas, a pioneer of modern surgery? Tulane Avenue becomes Matas Avenue. A famous New Orleanian is celebrated, and no one is offended.
EARL HIGGINS
retired lawyer
River Ridge