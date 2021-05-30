There have been two recent opinions from readers published in the last few days praising Donald Trump's confrontational and aggressive style. The latest (May 25) says that's what makes him attractive to many in contrast to GOP "wimps." That's what the Republican Party has become, evolving over the years starting in 1981with the arrival of the neo-cons. Politics should not be about confrontation, it should be about discussion and compromise. I don't want to be represented by a party or politician whose first word is "no!" I don't trust a party where all members must march in lockstep or be thrown out. Political action should be guided by respectful and thorough debate and discussion, not who yells the loudest.
ANDREW GALLIEN
mechanical engineer (retired)
Harahan