I read with great interest each week the well-written column by my longtime friend, Garey Forster. However, I’m forced to say I don’t agree with a lot of it.
For example, Forster's advocacy of eliminating the Louisiana income tax is perplexing. If you cut a major bulwark of Louisiana’s tax structure, what do you replace it with? Or do you cut spending with a draconian frenzy?
We tried this during the Jindal years. It didn’t work well and probably led to the election of a Democrat as Louisiana’s governor.
So, what does Forster cut or what would he tax to replace the income tax? The place for cuts can’t be either the protected Medicaid or public education budgets.
So where would he start? Higher education? State police? Child care?
The list could go on and on.
Or perhaps Forster would advocate increases in sales tax, which is already the highest in the nation, or property tax, which would antagonize the middle class?
I have great respect for Forster’s intellectual acumen but not much for his proposed program for Louisiana.
BOB CROWLEY
retired, Louisiana Federation of Teachers
New Orleans