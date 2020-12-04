What has historically made Louisiana strong is we watch out for one another. During a crisis, we focus our energies on safeguarding and protecting each other. We pull together. We do whatever it takes as one.
Sadly, this is not the case with the current crisis. COVID-19 is once again sweeping across the United States and Louisiana. Large numbers of our fellow citizens are once again becoming infected, many hospitalized, on ventilators, and far too many dying.
We have been told what we need to do. We have seen it work. But for whatever reason, many are refusing to do it now.
Wear a mask. Wash our hands. Maintain a safe distance from one another. These simple measures will save many lives.
This virus does not have a political agenda. It does not discriminate. As a physician, I have seen the terrible toll this virus has taken on its victims. Many of you also know the untold pain this virus has caused your families.
It separates husband from wife. Mother from child. Friends from neighbors. It literally takes your breath away leaving its victims to die in isolation and alone.
There is hope on the horizon. Effective vaccines and new therapeutics will soon be available. This is precisely why we must be ever more vigilant until the day when enough of our citizens have immunity.
In the meantime, this virus will continue to disrupt every aspect of our lives. Until we take control and take care of each other. Yes, you are your brother’s keeper.
STEVE NELSON, MD
dean, medical school
New Orleans