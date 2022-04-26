desk stock file photo school

Teachers are leaving public schools, and many think pandemic-induced struggles are causing the exodus. While online instruction did present problems and additional burdens that many weren’t equipped to handle, that is not the root cause of the problem. Some legislators think a temporary fix to lure retired teachers back to the classroom is a solution.

Almost 40 years ago, as a lobbyist for the Louisiana Federation of Teachers, I and my colleagues warned of the day when it would be difficult to recruit and retain qualified teachers. We advised that unless teachers were treated with the same respect that other college-degreed professionals experienced, we would not survive.

We proposed that if teachers were paid a substantive salary, it would then be possible to recruit the best educators available. Instead, teachers were bombarded with regulation after regulation, many unfunded by the government agency proposing them, causing tremendous financial burdens on the local school systems and tying the hands of the very people who want to do nothing more than teach. They have been saddled with limitless “new” curricula and standardized testing programs that do little for students while making the testing companies wealthy.

There is nothing new about the efforts to destroy public education. Decades of systematic denigration of public school teachers, teacher unions and public schools — and promotion of charter schools that siphon away funds — have created exactly what was intended: a system in which the public has lost trust so that privatization can rule. It’s all about the money. Always.

Please don’t think that should all schools become for-profit entities, that every child will be able to receive an education. Only those able to afford it will, and the rest of us…oh, well! Please stand up for public schools and public educators now.

JANIS M. HERNANDEZ

retired special education teacher

Gonzales

