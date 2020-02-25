Now is the time to ask ourselves an important question concerning the Republican Party, or what is left of it.
It was a party of conservative values and for what America stood. Why are Republicans turning their backs on the Constitution?
They have thrown the entire document in the trash since the start of the impeachment process. Giving President Donald Trump the authority to do whatever he wants, whether it is legal or not, will make him an autocrat. Another Putin in the making.
He has publicly stated he admires all the strong men in the world who rule with an iron fist. That includes him stating he wanted his people to bow down to him like they do for the leader of North Korea. (Wow!) What a statement and the Republican Party said not one word.
The damage has been done and it will be almost impossible to change what has happened in the kangaroo court the Senate held. I won't live long enough to see what happens in the future. But I do feel sorry for our children and grandchildren.
As J. Edgar Hoover said in “While America Slept,” "Our nation will not be taken over by Russia, it will fall from within." I read that book many years ago, and I never forgot that one quotation.
Next election, vote for whomever you think will lead this nation forward. But I urge people to think about who will best lead our nation to keep us on the path to a true Republic. Like the pledge says, “and to the Republic, for which it stands.” Americanism first and last.
THOMAS FARRELL
retired plant operator
Luling