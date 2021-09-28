As a rule, I generally find those who resort to name-calling lose all credibility in doing so. The act of doing so is most common among children.
I may be swayed though, after reading James A. Henrie's letter to the editor of Sept. 23. I was intrigued when I saw he was a “retired public affairs officer.” When I found out that he had been the public affairs officer for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, it made perfect sense.
Does anyone doubt that when it comes to defining an “idiot” that FEMA is the best place to find examples?
DENNIS TERRY
accountant
New Orleans