The U.S. Senate left out of the HEALS Act a few vital nutrition support provisions for Louisiana’s children.
They include: Institute a temporary 15% increase to SNAP benefits; raise the minimum SNAP benefit from $16 to $30; extend Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfers for eligible households with school-age children for the duration of pandemic-related school closures and virtual learning; expand eligibility for P-EBT to include children under 6 who would otherwise receive free meals through child care providers; increase food purchases and storage/ distribution for The Emergency Food Assistance Program.
The Republican Senate package called the HEALS Act does not take into account that in Louisiana it is estimated that overall food insecurity for children grew from 24.6% in 2018 to 34.5% in 2020.
One-quarter of Louisiana children live in poverty. People with little means will be being evicted and their unemployment security slashed. This will further the lack of resources our children have.
Our children in Louisiana can’t take our senators out to a big dinner or lobby our representatives. Fighting for the right to life means nothing if we are not going to feed and care for the children we do have here in our state.
I urge our senators and representatives to open their hearts to the children in Louisiana who go hungry every day. Please negotiate for our children.
CYNTHIA LANZA
social worker
Metairie