On Sept. 27, Billy Arcement penned a letter with his recipe for curing what ails America. He claims we need to come together to preserve our precious democracy.
However, he aggressively and hatefully blames Democrats for inciting fear and anarchy. He fails to take an unbiased look at both sides of his equation.
The Democratic mayor of Nashville was berated for hiding data from his constituents regarding the pandemic. Arcement called this "corrupt behavior." But he fails to address the taped admission of the president of hiding the true nature of the coronavirus from the American people. Could not "corrupt behavior" be applied to this coverup of the truth? President Donald Trump instead thought it best to say things were under control rather than instill fear and panic in the general public.
Trump’s logic would be acceptable if instilling fear, panic and rioting were not part of his playbook. In 2016, he was happy to instill fear of the invading caravan at our southern border — the caravan that was populated with so many murderers and rapists.
Trump also indicated in the 2016 campaign there would be riots if he did not get the Republican nomination. Does this not qualify as the "shameful behavior" Arcement is so willing to attach to Democrats?
In the current campaign, Trump is now happy to instill panic by telling "the suburban housewife" her neighborhood will not be safe if Joe Biden is elected.
I agree with one point of Arcement’s letter: "The bullies have risen, and only a stout defense of American values can save this country." Trump’s bully pulpit is on display every day with his vitriolic verbiage and firings of anyone who dares to disagree with him. As suggested in Arcement’s letter, clear thinking and patriotic Americans must meet this bully head-on and save our democracy.
Arcement’s letter encourages the hatred he says he fears will lead to conflict.
NELL AUCOIN NAQUIN
clinical laboratory scientist
New Orleans