Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s plan to assign the New Orleans Marketing Corporation to channel tourism funding directly to culture bearers, creatives and cultural organizations is a brilliant and game-changing strategic move.
It is the first time that our city's administration has acknowledged the importance of local culture to not only tourism, but to our economy in general with a significant funding stream for support.
The world has long recognized New Orleans and Louisiana as a profoundly important creative center. This move will generate financial foundations to support and grow creative work.
The New Orleans Marketing Corporation has long been a source of funding for cultural entities as part of its mission to encourage leisure travel to the city on weekends and during off seasons. It was born shortly after the 1984 Louisiana World’s fair brought millions of visitors to New Orleans to view exhibitions that underscored our unique culture. Some feared tourism would drop off after the fair. I for one, who had worked on the public relations for the fair, was clear the new assets committed to welcoming visitors then were just the beginning.
Hans Wandfluh, then a leader in the hotel and lodging industry, also recognized this and created the NOTMC to implement marketing, using the self-taxing mechanism of a surcharge on hotel room rates.
When Mayor Cantrell moved in an equally creative and smart way to capture tourism revenues to help rebuild our aging and compromised infrastructure, that led to merging the tourism marketing function into New Orleans and Company, essentially our city’s tourism commission. With that merger the NOTMC itself could have withered away. Instead she intentionally breathed new life into it with a focus on supporting our culture bearers, artists, and cultural organizations. She has also recognized the broader creative industries sector that includes visual, performing, music, media, design, architecture and engineering, literary and culinary arts. After all, New Orleans has been an underappreciated center of innovation throughout its history.
The Creative Alliance of New Orleans and more than sixty cultural, business and community leaders had expressed the need for greater support for our cultural workers to candidates during the last municipal election. That contributed to the mayor’s creation of a transition sub-committee on the creative industries whose recommendations were included in the final transition plan.
Now the mayor has again demonstrated she knows how to get things done by creating a vehicle to achieve those recommendations.
CANO, for one, applauds this important development and encourages cultural, business and community leaders to endorse the plan and commit to helping it succeed. We do.
Jeanne Nathan
executive director, Creative Alliance of New Orleans
New Orleans