The action of the Louisiana Republican Party in censuring U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, for voting to impeach Donald Trump is shameful and despicable.
Cassidy is one of the few Republican senators and representatives who had the courage to follow his conscience and to do what he knew was right and necessary to address the dangerous and seditious conduct of the former president.
History will look poorly on those who did nothing to take meaningful action to condemn President Trump's attempt to subvert our democracy and those, like the Louisiana Republicans who seek to punish those who are brave enough to stand up to this despot.
STEPHEN BULLOCK
lawyer
New Orleans