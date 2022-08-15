I was touched by the letter to the editor quoting Mother Teresa: "I feel the greatest destroyer of peace today is abortion, because it is a war against the child, a direct killing of the innocent child, murder by the mother herself."
It would be wonderful if all of us men and women saw the life they created as being as sacred as their own.
If that were to be the case, I am sure the world would be less violent.
Will laws against abortion move us toward that goal? Will any law a government makes move us toward that goal?
The government, our government that is based on equality, can only work toward making basic rights available to anyone in our country. Protecting human rights is a function of our government.
Is a fetus a human? It may be a human in one sense, but only once a fetus can sustain life outside the womb is it a human being. The government has the duty to protect any human being as much as any other human being.
Mother Teresa believed being human ultimately leads to loving others as we love ourselves. I agree!
KATHLEEN FISCHER
retired business owner
New Orleans