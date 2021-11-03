Please vote "no" to the CATS tax on Nov. 13.
The Capital Area Transit System in Baton Rouge and Baker is rotten to the core. We already tried throwing significant money at it and it was still a dismal failure.
LSU used to use CATS, too, and had all the same problems. LSU used the money to hire a private company and it has worked out great. We need to do the same thing.
There is just too much wrong with CATS to keep feeding it. And I passionately believe Baton Rouge must have bus service, just not CATS.
Vote no to the CATS tax, please.
LINDA LYNCH
retired attorney, educator
Baton Rouge