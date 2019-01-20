Nancy Pelosi is an embarrassment to the United States. She, as a member of Congress, predicates “immorality” of others — while having her own history of immorality!
How can someone like Pelosi judge to be immoral a wall that protects American citizens from those wanting to enter the country illegally? Doesn’t our Constitution give us the right to defend and protect ourselves? The Dems want to take away our guns, do away with the wall, and leave us venerable to those who would do us harm. Walls are supposed to keep the good in and bad out. I am not calling all the illegals bad, but sometimes the offenders hide behind the credibles. If you don’t divide the bad from the good, one apple can spoil the barrel.
What about other walls? The Vatican has a wall that protects the Pope and others in residence. Places like Mesopotamia, Ancient Greece, Rome, Constantinople, China (for 300 years), all successfully protected their citizens with a wall. Think of those in Congress who live in upscale “walled” communities. But what about the less wealthy, in the rest of the country, who cannot afford a wall for protection against those who wish to do them harm? President Trump to the rescue . . . protect them with a wall.
Democrats also overlook those who wish to enter our country legally, who have registered, and are patiently waiting in line to become an American. Should we let illegals jump ahead of them in line? Are we rewarding and giving status to those who choose to circumvent our laws, for political gain, such as Dems who hope to turn them into their voters? We are a nation of laws. Should we welcome the law breakers ahead of the law abiders?
Pelosi’s claim of the wall being “immoral” bespeaks hypocrisy. She was formerly for a wall, until she found out Trump was an advocate. Also, as reported on cable TV, Pelosi has voted for millions of dollars to countries that use money to pay for abortions. Talk about immorality. Is this “immoral”? As Jesus said,“Let he that is without sin cast the first stone.”
Pelosi and her fellow Democrats complain about the cost of the wall. Here is what I read about the “cost differential” of the wall versus allowing those here illegally in our country: And I quote: “ As an American taxpayer, I would much rather spend $5.7 billion on the border barrier to protect our southern border, instead of $85 billion annually to take care of those in the country illegally.” (Jan. 12, 2019 – Advocate letter to the editor.)
Jean Rice
philanthropy consultant
Metairie