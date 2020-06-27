Due to Louisiana's stay-at-home order to curb the pandemic, the number of traffic fines and other code violations has plummeted, sending municipalities across the state scrambling to fund their court systems. Rather than to protect the public, courts often rely on fines and fees to raise revenue. This volatile funding system distorts the purpose of law enforcement and hurts the state’s most vulnerable residents.
For localities like Georgetown, where fines and fees account for 92% of general revenues, collapse is inevitable. Twenty-four other Louisiana localities derive over 50% of their revenues from fines and fees. In all, 18 of the state’s 44 district public defender offices are at risk of insolvency.
Legislators had the chance to rehabilitate the legal system back in 2017 when they passed Act 260. The act was meant to help ensure prisoners’ successful re-entry into society by requiring courts to determine people’s ability to pay fines and fees. This would prevent ex-offenders from being thrown back in jail solely because they cannot afford fines and fees. It would also help people convicted of municipal ordinance violations avoid jail when they cannot pay court debt.
Three years later, Act 260 remains unenforced. First, enforcement was delayed while the state created a commission to recommend ways to fund the court system. Then, the commission requested more time. The reason? State auditors cannot determine how much fines and fees revenue jurisdictions are collecting, and the commission fears removing this revenue could bankrupt the courts.
Their fears were warranted, but their inaction proves disastrous. Over-reliance on fines and fees can create a perverse incentive to collect them. Consider the recent lawsuit, Cain v. White, which successfully challenged a modern-day debtor’s prison run by the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. When criminal defendants couldn’t afford their fines and fees, the court jailed them with a bond of $20,000. But since the court’s judges had “exclusive authority” over the fund that collected a portion of the fines and fees, a federal appellate court ruled this “constitutional infirmity” violated the right to due process.
A new Institute for Justice report, “Municipal Fines and Fees: A 50-State Survey of State Laws,” offers greater insight into Louisiana’s problem—and could point the way to reform. Using 52 legal factors, the report ranks states according to how likely their laws are to contribute to municipal fines and fees abuse. Louisiana ranks as the 15th worst state, in part because it offers scant flexibility and few protections to people paying fines and fees and does little to restrain municipalities’ financial incentive.
Louisiana shouldn’t need three years and a pandemic to correct a significant problem in the court system. It’s time the Legislature finished the job it started.
MELANIE BENIT
activism associate, Institute for Justice
Washington, DC