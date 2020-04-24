Before COVID-19, Louisiana faced tremendous health disparities. Diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke are underlying conditions doctors and public health officials say can make us more susceptible to contracting COVID-19.
Earlier this month, the Department of Health estimated 97% of people killed by COVID-19 in Louisiana had underlying conditions including: diabetes in 38% of the deaths, high blood pressure in 60%, chronic kidney disease in 23%, and cardiac disease in 21%.
We face a health crisis and children are at risk — 32% are overweight and 17% have obesity, increasing their risks for chronic diseases. The American Heart Association supports multiple approaches to help children grow up healthy, including policies designed to improve access to affordable, nutritious foods and beverages.
One step we can take right now — transform restaurant kids’ meals. This legislative session, Sen. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans, filed Senate Bill 256, to do just that. The bill sets a healthy beverage (water, milk, 100% fruit juice) as the automatic option with kids’ meals but allows parents the flexibility to request a sugary drink.
Children consume more than 30 gallons of sugary drinks every year. Higher consumption of sugary drinks is associated with increased risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes — both conditions that potentially lower the body’s immunity to fighting diseases like COVID-19. SB 256 is good for all children, especially for communities of color. People who are black or Latino are less likely to have access to healthy beverages, more inclined to consume sugary beverages and at higher risk for preventable chronic diseases. Lower-income and minority neighborhoods have more fast-food restaurants and families consume more calories at restaurants.
Scientific evidence demonstrates how policies that impact social determinants of health improve health overall and reduce health disparities. We can’t improve health if everyone doesn’t have equitable access to prevention and treatment — which has been the history of disparity for African Americans.
Policies like SB 256 address obesity, improve access to healthy options and help eliminate underlying conditions that cripple health. While we grapple with this new normal, SB 256 gives us the opportunity to emerge from this pandemic healthier while also supporting the Louisiana restaurant industry’s recovery.
ASHLEY HEBERT
government relations, American Heart Association of Louisiana
New Orleans