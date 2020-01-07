Postcard of "Lee Circle Showing Library and Shriners Temple" -- the Library was the main branch, whicn opened in 1908. To the right of the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee is the Temple Sinai synagogue, built in 1872. The library was torn down in 1959 when the new main branch opened on Loyola Avenue. In its place the John Hancock building, better known now as K&B Plaza, was built.