As an African American and lifelong resident of Gretna, I wish to congratulate Gretna’s Police Chief Arthur Lawson on his swift removal of the two officers who did not understand their role to protect and serve. To respond to a site which was fake news and respond in a way to incite violence was deplorable.
My father, who honorably served in World War II, returned home and was required by law to sit in the back of the bus. His anger, hurt and humiliation became his motive to engage in the civil rights movement for change. The question then becomes, do his actions for change make him unpatriotic and should he love it or leave it to return to some other country?
This country has been dumbed-down by our leaders to the point that it’s destroying our understanding of democracy. Our service men fought for liberty and justice for all. Instead of fake news, we should all log into the Library of Congress and read the decisions by the Supreme Court concerning our flag and the right to protest.
Again thanks, Chief Lawson.
Rudy S. Smith
retired
Gretna