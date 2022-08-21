You concede in your editorial that Donald J. Trump is not bound by custom or law and that Christopher Wray and Merrick Garland were aware of the political whiplash. However, the U.S. Department of Justice has been trying to reclaim the government property that Trump took since he moved out of the White House in January 2021, 19 months ago.
Trump turned over some of what he took but has ignored the request for the rest or lied about having it. These matters are well-documented in The New York Times but you neglect the opportunity to recount this history and instead treat the search as if it was coming from nowhere.
Clearly, you are aware that you have a Republican readership; moreover, these are people who read the paper. You have the opportunity to give them more than Rich Lowry or Ben Shapiro.
As for an explanation, the timeline of events leads to conclusions that do not require a flash of insight. It's pretty obvious. And I doubt that the Justice Department wants to reveal its evidence now about a case they intend to prosecute. They are lawyers, who are notoriously cagey and probably pretty good at poker.
Personally, when or if Trump is convicted of treason or whatever lesser crime that sticks, I favor pardon, as President Ford did for President Nixon and President Lincoln did for the Confederacy, for the same reason: We need to move on and forgive each other for our blindness to the other's motives, fears and pain.
NANCY BERAULT
retired teacher
River Ridge