Since March, COVID-19 has had an immense impact on the health and economic stability of Louisiana’s people. One pronounced example is the sweeping change in food security for many of our friends, family and neighbors.
Food banks across the state are seeing an 80% overall increase in food assistance needs, as roughly one million Louisianans are food insecure, and approximately two in five children are experiencing hunger. As we head into the summer months, the issue is expected to worsen. Distribution of food, especially to children, becomes even more challenging as schools remain closed and as summer camps cease operation. Many families rely on school lunches and the food programs that operate during the summer; without them, those families are facing a sharp uptick in costs on already strained budgets.
History has shown that Louisiana is filled with optimistic and resilient people, but they need resources to overcome adversity. On a daily basis people, churches, community organizations, businesses and many others are demonstrating the grit and giving it will take to meet the need. Among them, the LWCC Foundation and the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation have invested $1.1 million in food security, including grants to Feeding Louisiana, a nonprofit supporting food banks across the state.
Feeding Louisiana member food banks are working to support those in need and are finding new ways to provide nutritious meals to children and families despite the lack of programming occurring through the summer months. “Every dollar counts in the fight against hunger. In fact, every dollar donated to Feeding Louisiana provides four meals to those in need,” shared Korey Patty, Executive Director of Feeding Louisiana.
Recently, local celebrities have promoted Feed Louisiana Love, which is raising awareness and funds for this essential work. We are grateful to Feeding Louisiana, our state’s incredible food banks, their staff and the thousands of others who have joined together to make sure each and every family has access to healthy food as this crisis continues.
We believe this chapter in our state’s history will reveal that adversity once again brought out Louisiana’s best. Our fellow citizens need our creativity, compassion, and leadership. Let’s help Louisiana families weather this storm so we can turn our attention to “rebuilding” stronger than ever before.
JOHN HAWIE
chairman, LWCC Foundation
MICHAEL TIPTON
president, BCBSLA Foundation
Baton Rouge