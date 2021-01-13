When people don’t study history, it tends to repeat itself.
When militant minority parties are allowed to take over legitimate governments, we set up the same storm that brought on World War II. Militant minority parties in Germany, Italy, Japan and Russia took over those countries.
Let’s build a beautiful wall to keep out all those poor immigrants. Get rid of the Blacks. It’s the Jews' fault! Send all those foreigners back where they came from. What Statue of Liberty? Let’s send it back to France.
The party of Donald Trump is following the same scenario where a militant minority is allowed to destroy a nation that previously was looked up to in the world as a shining light. We have met the enemy and it is us (Pogo).
RALPH CHESSON
physician
New Orleans