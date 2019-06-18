One in five Americans lives with a mental illness, and more than 10,000 Americans are turning 65 every day. For these people, access to affordable medications can mean the difference between life or death. As the nation’s largest organization representing people living with mental illness and their families the National Alliance on Mental Illness and its local arm, NAMI Louisiana, are calling on Congress to cap Medicare Part D out-of-pocket costs for Medicare recipients’ medications.

We strongly support capping out-of-pocket costs for any individual on Medicare Part D to ensure that they can get their needed prescriptions filled. The proposal does not intend to limit any individual’s benefits, just the costs that an individual must pay.

Access to medications, beneficiary purchasing information, and out-of-pocket (OOP) costs are paramount in our mission to help vulnerable populations live healthy and productive lives. The absence of an OOP cap is one of the largest challenges inhibiting Medicare from adequately meeting the health care needs of beneficiaries.

Through the Affordable Care Act, people with insurance have a maximum limit on their out-of-pocket drug and medical costs. Once that’s reached, plans usually cover 100%. This is not true under Medicare Part D, which does not have an out-of-pocket maximum. This means that our seniors, the mentally ill and others with disabilities, many of which live on fixed incomes, have no way to budget for their medications.

In 2016, more than five million Medicare beneficiaries who paid extra for Part D plans, ended up having to pay significant amounts for the cost of their care. These costs were anywhere from hundreds to an average of nearly $1,600 per year. It is anticipated that this year, the annual OOP amount will increase by an additional $1,250. When patients cannot afford their medications, they end up in emergency rooms and hospitals. This puts a significant strain on our social service systems, particularly in primarily rural states like Louisiana.

Louisiana U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy serves on the U.S. Senate Finance Committee and has significant medical expertise as a physician. He understands the challenges that our vulnerable populations face when deciding whether to buy food or medications or to split their pills in half to try to extend them. We need Cassidy’s leadership on the Senate Finance Committee to ensure that we are spending health care dollars in the most responsible manner possible and not passing the expense on to our most vulnerable citizens.

NAMI and NAMI Louisiana feel strongly that this issue should receive bipartisan support and that we all need to be advocates and speak for those who cannot. It’s time to cap out-of-pocket expenses for Medicare recipients’ medications.

Anthony Germade Jr.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Louisiana

Baton Rouge