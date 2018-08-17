Writing in response to Mike Fuselier's letter of Aug. 12, ("Where liberals lead, society fails"), I am surprised the editors of this newspaper chose to publish a letter that is little more than a disorganized list of imaginary boogeymen, false equivalencies, and pathetic cliches that are uttered nonstop on conservative talk radio. Conservative media has taught Fuselier to fear immigrants, to hate public education, and to equate liberals' desire for a fair and inclusive society with communism, which he expresses through a rambling, disorganized series of nonsequiturs and instances of begging the question.
Without fail, liberals are ordered to live in Cuba and Venezuela as punishment for our alleged ignorance and hatred of America. It would appear that Fuselier is so disturbed by the imaginary threats that conservative media has pounded into his head that he can't even organize his thoughts. Fuselier's letter is as disturbing as it is unintentionally comical; it is a very sad comment on our times, and on how Fox News and other rabidly conservative media outlets have succeeded in ruining our national discourse, as they have created a situation where debate is impossible due to conservatives living by a completely different set of information, most of which has little to do with the truth.
We are supposed to accept as fact, with no evidence whatsoever, that liberals have destroyed public education and the economy, and that we are all communists at heart. We are supposed to accept as fact that giving huge tax cuts to billionaires somehow magically results in jobs for everyone. None of that has anything to do with the truth, and yet it is all promoted daily on Fox News, Breitbart, InfoWars, and other conservative media sources. If you want an exemplar of just how broken our national discourse has become, look no further than Fuselier's letter. It is as disturbing as it is shocking to see that this letter came from a presumably educated, independent-thinking adult.
Matthew White
musician and artist
New Orleans