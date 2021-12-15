One of the most joyful and hopeful days since the onset of COVID-19 was the day we were able to start giving the COVID vaccine. I’ll never forget Dec. 4, 2020 — watching others step up to get their shot and being so grateful for the miracle of modern medicine.
After taking care of and witnessing so many people in the hospital ill and dying from COVID-19, I felt such relief to have a way to prevent the sadness I felt — and many of my colleagues felt — when our patients or their loved ones were sick. The vaccine effectively prevents death and hospitalizations, and after seeing people struggling to breathe or experiencing long-term debilitating symptoms, it felt like there could be an end.
One year later, we have so much more information and the vaccines are still the best solution. As a physician who is data-driven, it is disheartening that so many of the decisions rooted in science have been torn apart with misinformation and politics.
The vaccines have allowed so much to be done more safely — to be back in the Superdome and other sports events with a full crowd, to have schools and businesses open, to celebrate holidays, to eat in restaurants, to listen to live music, to gather with friends, family and loved ones. All possible and so much safer due to vaccination!
I hope all have a safe and happy holiday this year — and though it may not be completely back to what people might consider “normal,” there is so much to celebrate, be grateful for, and treasure.
KATHERINE BAUMGARTEN, MD
infectious disease specialist, Ochsner Health
New Orleans