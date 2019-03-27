I found guest columnist Robert W. Poole’s recent column very interesting today. His discussion centered on whether the sorry state of Louisiana’s highways and bridges could be best improved by an increase in the gasoline tax or by utilizing the “P3” concept, which stands for the long-term public-private partnership.
I have long felt that usage-sensitive tolls are the right response to our decrepit roads and bridges, and according to Poole, my thoughts are confirmed by the public. He states that “only 27 percent favored an increase in a tax,” but "46 percent were willing to pay a toll to use new or replacement highways, bridges and tunnels.”
On a recent trip through Texas, I encountered toll roads often, and I was amazed by how smooth they were along with the dearth of heavy traffic. The length of my trip was significantly shortened by the use of these roads. My initial thoughts were that I would encounter toll booths and the commensurate lines involved with that. When that didn’t materialize, I wondered how Texas could bill out the use of these roads to those of us who didn’t have a transponder or did they just absorb the cost of out of state usage of their excellent toll roads?
Soon after I got home, I received my answer when I received in the mail a very reasonable bill for my use of their highways. I learned that all along the roadways, cameras were set up to photograph license plates of those who utilized the roads without transponders, I gladly sent in the amount designated and thought, “Why don’t we do that in Louisiana?”
