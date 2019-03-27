Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK -- Traffic flows on Airline Highway between Pecue Lane and Barringer Foreman Road, Thursday, Jan. 15, in Baton Rouge. According to officials, an international engineering firm has submitted a preliminary proposal to the state to build an 'inner loop' toll road around Baton Rouge, bypassing the main Baton Rouge corridor. It is supposed to connect interstates 10, 12, 110, U.S. 61 and U.S. 190 in a high-speed route around Baton Rouge that would ease daily complaints about traffic gridlock.