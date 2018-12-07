Jobs should be the goal. Thus we must quit taxing the money away from the job-creators (sometimes called the arrogant, filthy rich) and giving it to the temporaries in Washington. (Some are not so temporary).
Let us put our national economy in the hands of those families who, generation after generation, have made the necessary sacrifices to build the job market for our country. There were no millionaires on the Mayflower!
With our increase in employment, each individual, not the welfare, vote-seeking sponsors, could then plan and prioritize his own economy.
Buffy Christian
retired Realtor
Metairie