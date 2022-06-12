As we all witness members of Congress and state lawmakers pretend to address the issue of gun violence and continue to get absolutely nowhere, let’s ask ourselves a few questions.
First, what’s their threshold of senseless mass killings before they take meaningful legislative action?
Second, why should 18-year-olds or anyone for that matter be allowed to purchase a military-style rifle designed to be an exceptional killing machine in times of war?
I have a suggestion to address this which is something never been done in this country. Maybe now is the time.
Have members of Congress view the photos of the victims of the Uvalde mass shooting. Let them see what the first responders saw and maybe, just maybe, they’ll understand why family members had to supply DNA in order to identify their loved ones.
In my opinion, this is not a Second Amendment issue. Rather, it’s a right to life.
SUE HAYES
