The Louisiana House recently voted to defeat Senate Bill 173 (June 3: “Louisiana House rejects extending motion picture production tax credit”), which would have prolonged the credit for two years. The credit was designed to encourage filmmakers to produce their movie and TV films in Louisiana. It prevents the state from collecting about $180 million per year in taxes.
One representative pointed out that giving teachers their requested $1,000 raise, instead of the $800 ultimately enacted, would only cost about one-third of the $180 million the credit costs Louisiana each year.
The House did the right thing in killing off the credit. The Wall Street Journal characterizes this program as “blatant corporate welfare” that “has failed everywhere it has been tried.” The Journal states that “it would be a comedy — if millions of dollars in taxpayer money weren’t on the line.”
The article specifically criticizes Louisiana’s program, the first in the nation, as other states began competing with Louisiana for movies by increasing credits, “and Louisiana had to spend to keep up. Costs spiraled out of control.”
The Journal points out that “film incentive programs don’t create permanent jobs that benefit residents.” In Maryland, a legislative study found that film subsidies hurt the state’s economy, because the money could have been spent on things that actually create jobs and boost wages. The authors conclude: “It’s irresponsible to spend so much money on a policy that has repeatedly fallen far short of its promises.”
The real beneficiaries of this program could likely be identified by checking campaign contributions from the movie industry to elected Louisiana officials who perpetuate this fraud on the taxpayer.
MYRON WALKER
attorney/mediator
Baton Rouge