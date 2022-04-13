This letter is in response to Mike Smith’s heartbreaking article (April 11) regarding the victims of Hurricane Laura and other recent storms in and around Lake Charles.
Those citizens in Smith’s article had reliable housing at one time. Due to circumstances beyond their control, they no longer do. FEMA plans to force them to pay rent (some at ridiculously high rates) on the mobile homes they now occupy, or perhaps, once again, become homeless.
Unless you have been homeless, you have absolutely no idea how horrible it is. That feeling of helplessness, anxiety, and dread for the future remain with you for a very long time. I know that feeling. I was homeless at 13, and our family (with five children) lived temporarily in my aunt’s garage in north Louisiana.
At 13, you can still have dreams with hopes to fulfill them someday, which I did. It’s almost impossible to do so when you are older, or perhaps physically challenged, as are many of those citizens noted in Smith’s article.
As one small gesture, why not “cede” that mobile home in which she now lives with her daughter to Mrs. Cormier? It could then be relocated to the property she already owns. Otherwise, the future of that mobile home most likely will be to wait out its final days rotting in some government graveyard for disaster relief.
Also, why not hire more of the local people who certainly know more about local needs to assist with the distribution of the millions of dollars of storm relief funds sitting in limbo? Currently, the U.S. spends enormous sums catering to the needs of illegals while our own citizens suffer. America, we are better than this.
MARY H. MANHEIM
retired lab director
Baton Rouge