no.ukraineportest.030122.0007.JPG

Family, friends and residents of Ukraine gather in the parking lot at Lakeside Mall in Metairie Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, to hold a solidarity gathering to protest Russia and Vladimir Putin for invading and starting a war in the Ukraine. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

 STAFF PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD

Here's the answer.

The only way to put an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine is through United Nations action, and the only way to achieve that is to rewrite the United Nations rules that allow one of five nations with permanent seats on the security council to veto any United Nations' action.

The five nations with the veto power are China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

While we as a nation do not like the idea of giving up the veto power, it is an essential action to be able to bring Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, under control.

It is past time for us to take this issue to the United Nations, even if it would be unpopular here, and also with any one of the five members of the security council. It is the only answer to stopping WWIII from starting.

RAY SCHELL

retired chemist

Prairieville

