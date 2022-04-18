Here's the answer.
The only way to put an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine is through United Nations action, and the only way to achieve that is to rewrite the United Nations rules that allow one of five nations with permanent seats on the security council to veto any United Nations' action.
The five nations with the veto power are China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.
While we as a nation do not like the idea of giving up the veto power, it is an essential action to be able to bring Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, under control.
It is past time for us to take this issue to the United Nations, even if it would be unpopular here, and also with any one of the five members of the security council. It is the only answer to stopping WWIII from starting.
RAY SCHELL
retired chemist
Prairieville