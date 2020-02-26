James Gill's view published in Sunday's Metro section Feb. 16 was right on. He covered all points of the issue very well.
For a businesswoman like Gayle Benson and other "devout" Catholics to think they can earmark their church donations for certain causes and the Catholic Church would not reallocate those same funds as needed is naive at best. It's done with Saints and Pelican players' salaries all the time.
Certainly, a knowledgeable woman like Benson sees what the state and federal governments do on a daily basis. "Devout" Catholics like herself and other wealthy donors must still have blinders on not to recognize how disingenuous the Catholic Church really is.
Why would the Catholic Church need public relations help in the first place? They just need to open their books to the public to show how many victims of sexual abuse there really are, not just those who have come forward.
They won't voluntarily do this as the sheer numbers of the victims and church's enablers would be astonishing and likely cause some of these enablers to be criminally charged. It's a shame we don't have an attorney general like that of Pennsylvania who has opened an investigation into the Catholic Church's actions and compelled the church to open its secrets to criminal review, and charge those responsible. Louisiana's attorney general, Jeff Landry, another "devout Catholic," has refused to open this can of worms. Sounds like another cover-up to me.
Compensating victims of abuse in no way changes what happened to them or the fact that those actions have changed their lives forever. If Benson really wants to put her funds to a good use, how about her and her wealthy Catholic friends establish a foundation independent of the church to provide needed counseling and other assistance to the victims of sexual abuse caused by the church?
JOSEPH JOHNSON
Veterans Affairs, retired
Slidell