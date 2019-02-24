Since many of our elected representatives do not support securing all of our nation's borders, I have a few questions for them.
Will the TSA employees who protect our borders from people coming in from other countries on international flights be dismissed from their jobs?
Currently, our borders are protected with very rigorous screening processes at all U.S. airports, especially those accepting travelers from other countries. Those borders are very secure. Are we discriminating against those coming in from other countries in the world by expecting them to come here legally with documentation of their identity?
Yet some of our elected representatives choose not to believe that we should protect U.S. citizens from the unprotected border between Mexico and the U.S. Should not all U.S. border entry points be held to the same high standards? Our country has spent millions of dollars securing the borders of other nations in the world and millions of gallons of blood of American citizens has been poured upon the grounds of foreign lands to secure foreign borders.
Now I ask you to protect and serve the people as you were elected to do so. Secure all of our borders. We are a nation of immigrants. The records at Ellis Island testify to that. Our ancestors came in legally and abided by the immigration laws of this great nation we all now call home.
Jane Boudreaux
nurse
Napoleonville