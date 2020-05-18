I am an original subscriber to The Advocate when it started in the New Orleans area after Hurricane Katrina.
Your editorial page and variety of columnists run about 90% to 10% on whom I agree with politically.
Your guest columnist Davante Lewis really hit a nerve with me. If folks like him would spend half as much time in reducing early pregnancies in the black community and reducing criminal violence in the black community, I would take more credence in his views.
I can assure Lewis that he and his family have a much greater chance of being murdered, robbed, burglarized or carjacked by black males ages 14 to 40 than by ever meeting a white racist.
Being a simpleton kind of guy, I have never heard of the Louisiana Budget Project, where he works.
By the way, he seems to be doing OK, considering how racist we are. One thing he mentioned in his article was underfunded and mostly segregated schools. I thought every school got about $9,500 per student. Maybe The Advocate’s crack reporting staff can do some research on this.
LARRY LANGEVIN
retired, transportation
Kenner