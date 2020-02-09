Again, Cal Thomas in his Feb. 1 column in this newspaper proves his genius.
Calling for the United States to stop the constant campaign for president, which actually began about 10 minutes after Hillary Clinton lost the election in 2016, he cites how several other countries conduct their very short campaign cycles.
The Democrats have never stopped trying to unseat President Trump one way or another; it's disgusting and an insult to everyone's intelligence. The attempt to impeach Trump has never been any more than a ploy to affect the 2020 election and now that it's about to fail I expect some new slanderous attempt will be forthcoming.
If Trump wins the 2020 election the Democrats will immediately start the 2024 campaign. I doubt that, as Thomas observes, the politicians have the will to stop this round-the-clock, never-ending campaigning but it would be wonderful if some party or group would try.
Here's a sample of the case Thomas is trying to make about this absurd campaigning going on: At 8:15 a.m. Saturday, we received a call waking my wife and me from the Bloomberg campaign wanting to put a Bloomberg for president sign in our yard. This newspaper cannot print the response I gave the caller but obviously my yard will remain empty. But I can imagine how bad things are going to get by September.
Properly applied the time, energy and money that will be spent and wasted on the upcoming campaign could solve many of the problems our country faces. Unfortunately, the waste will go on.
MICHAEL SELLEN
retired sales representative
River Ridge