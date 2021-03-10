While the Biden administration is now crowing about “victory” in passage of his pet $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill, those of us less prone to tunnel vision are left to contemplate the fact that single-minded focus on just one goal ignores monetary policy’s significant time lags and complex effects throughout an economy.
All available evidence shows that the pandemic recovery is moving faster than most forecasters inside and outside of government expected. In March 2020, the Fed forecast a 6.5% decline for the year. Three months later, in May 2020 forecasters surveyed by the Philadelphia Fed expected a 5.6% decline. The year ended with an actual downturn of 3.5%, and these same forecasters expect growth over 4% for 2021; so overall recovery is in sight.
Regrettably, many provisions of the “recovery” bill will twist incentives in such a way as to jeopardize what otherwise looks to be a healthy recovery. But no matter, progressives make no bones about their belief that a “crisis” is a terrible thing to waste.
There’s more wisdom and good sense in the words of H.L. Mencken, who said: “The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by an endless series of hobgoblins, most of them imaginary.”
ROBERT HEBERT
economist
Baton Rouge