I am really tired of the implicit accusation made in the redistricting process that all Americans are racists.
This is most obvious in the attempt to force racial gerrymandering to achieve proportional representation. Nowhere in the Constitution is this called for, and the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Thornburg vs. Gingles was objectively wrong and colors all subsequent discussion.
It is past time to end all gerrymandering and be guided only by achieving as equal a population per district as is possible in districts that are geographically sensible following precinct lines, and not shaped like a boa constrictor.
Further, it is unkind, unfair and racist to insist on proportional representation by race, carrying the implication that all judges, senators, representatives and all elected officials at both state and federal levels are fundamentally racist and therefore needing — in the case of Louisiana for example — a proportionate number of Black justices on the Louisiana Supreme Court.
What does this say about our elected officials? That they are inherently biased and untrustworthy? The accusers should look carefully at themselves before taking that position.
MATT HARDEY
business owner
Covington