I have been visiting New Orleans for more than 30 years and love the city. However, my most recent trip has me rethinking my travel plans. The city has always had its gritty side, but it was out of control. Never have the homeless been so evident, blocking sidewalks while begging (sometimes aggressively) or sleeping. Men asking me to wager that they could tell me “where you got your shoes” approached me at least twice each day.
Prostitutes were hanging out on the street on which my hotel was located. I’m from a big city and am aware that the homeless and hustlers share our space, but their blatant presence in your great city was disappointing. I am not qualified to offer any resolutions but urge New Orleans to investigate ways to alleviate the situation. It does not send a good message to your city’s visitors.
Mary Deskovich
retired
Chicago