There are plans and goals to ensure each child has opportunity to become a great scholar academically and successful in the future. But what about sex education?
As a parent, I am concerned there is not enough being taught currently. It is imperative to educate students on personal aspects of life as well. Louisiana should have sex and relationship education in public schools because it teaches students about abstinence, informs them of STDs/STIs and teen pregnancy and it helps students make better personal life choices.
I believe sex education should be taught to students 10 and older. Teaching them the meaning of abstinence and why they should practice it is very important. Not only is it 100% guarantee prevention toward teen pregnancy and STDs, it also is a great way for students to get to know their boundaries and develop a stronger relationship emotionally and spiritually with themselves before dating.
Many know little about STDs that most commonly affect them. Students need to be taught more than just personal hygiene. Providing students with this information more consistently would reduce STD risk.
While preparing students for the future and the workforce, let’s also prepare them to make better life choices. In doing so, making students feel comfortable about expressing themselves personally is necessary. Students should be given accurate, consistent information on sexuality as young adults so they will know how to handle their own personal situations once an adult. No student should be in the blind.
Not only should parents teach this at home, public schools should also teach both physical and biological aspects of sexuality. Students receiving accurate and consistent information on sexuality helps reduce the negative impact and stereotypes found on social media. Until young people elevate their minds and lives, expectations and their future, they are not prepared to be sexually active.
CRYSTAL DANIELS
certified medical assistant
Sunshine