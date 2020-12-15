This holiday season, the health of our families and loved ones is at the forefront of everyone’s mind. I want to assure the public that we are doing everything within our abilities to mitigate the spread and reinforce the rules designed to protect our schools and community.
As outlined in Start Strong Jefferson, we are diligent in following safety protocols including temperature checks, face masks and social distancing to the maximum extent possible, as well as increased hand washing and disinfecting of high-touch surfaces. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk of spread is decreased when these mitigation strategies are in place.
When principals are made aware of a COVID-19 positive case within our schools, they notify the school community of potential exposure and require all close contacts (within six feet for longer than 15 minutes) to quarantine. As a result, quarantines continue to be one of our most effective precautionary tactics to keep schools open and reduce the risk of spread. As we continue to be diligent with quarantines, our principals are working closely with the district office and temporary staffing services to maintain proper staffing levels.
We are closely monitoring cases at our schools relative to the recent increase in the community. As of December 11, we were aware of 187 positive cases, representing 0.37% of our school district population. We continuously communicate with the Louisiana Department of Health and local healthcare officials like Ochsner to closely monitor COVID-19. We will continue to utilize the LDH’s guidance when making determinations about school closures.
We know students learn best from in-person instruction. As long as it is safe to do so, we want to keep in-person learning as an option for students. To achieve this, we need the community’s support. Please continue to mask up, wash your hands and avoid large gatherings. We all want the best for our children, and we must take the long-term social, emotional and educational impacts of this pandemic into consideration when making decisions.
This global health pandemic has asked a lot of everyone, and our educators are working tirelessly to ensure a safe, healthy and positive teaching and learning environment. We will continue to do everything we can to provide the best outcomes for our 50,000 students.
JAMES GRAY
superintendent, Jefferson Parish schools
Harvey