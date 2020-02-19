I read with interest Joe Macaluso’s Sunday article about the ongoing Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries public meetings on speckled trout concerns. I also attended the Baton Rouge meeting that Macaluso attended and since then have spoken with other fishermen who attended sessions last week in Gray and Lafayette.
My opinion on the issue of diminishing trout in the coastal lands is certainly in agreement with the presented findings; however, more issues need to be addressed.
For example, effects of environmental parameters on the fisheries need more vetting. The LDWF study did not address environmental parameters. The mention of freshwater influence on fisheries habitat was brought up by me and many other attendees at the three meetings. The LDWF response to environmental or similar concerns affecting fisheries that “reducing the catch is the only knob we have to turn” is not acceptable. Turning the volume knob won’t fine-tune the signal; it’ll only make the static louder.
We are catching catfish today — and for the past two years — in areas where we caught only trout, redfish and other salt and brackish water species for decades. It is undeniable that freshwater migration is a major factor in trout scarcity in hundreds of square miles of coastal Louisiana. More study is needed regarding wetlands loss, BP and related issues and the influence of recent multiple years of record flooding on the Mississippi and Atchafalaya rivers relative to the impacts these factors have on fisheries in brackish estuaries.
Then there’s the data that the guides are responsible for only 5% or so of the trout catch. In one slide, as the Sunday article states, LDWF indicates that 85% of boat owner fishing trips produce 10 or fewer trout and in several areas, about half of that 85% come back with only one or two trout. In contrast, guides go out virtually every day with four to six fishermen (plus the guide) and return most of the time with four, six, or seven limits — 100, 150, or 175 trout each trip almost every day. Asking guides about their respective catches to determine creels might be a bit unreliable. Collection of this information could benefit from an alternate verification method.
My anecdotal findings suggest the recreational fisherman would welcome two or three years of Macaluso’s 15 trout/12-inch. Fishermen on Calcasieu Lake have accepted those limits for years. However, I suggest that LDWF staff and commissioners pass the 15-fish limit on to guide boats with the added stipulation that the size limit be 14 inches and greater for those fishing from guide boats.
LUCIEN "LU" CUTRERA
