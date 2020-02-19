Anglers fill the docks on a catfished-stocked pond, during a local celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Day at the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries' Waddill Wildlife Refuge and Outdoor Education Center, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Archery, fishing, shooting, canoeing, and standup paddleboards were among the choices for kids to try at the free event, which also offered hands-on exhibits and education tables.