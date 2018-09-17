I am writing in response to the recent article entitled, "Louisiana educators look for ways to improve math skills as poor scores continue to plague schools." The writer states that “Leaders of the Louisiana Association of Teachers of Mathematics did not respond to requests for comment.” He did reach out to me a few days prior to publication, but I did not know the request was time-sensitive. As everyone is likely aware, that was the week we kicked off a new school year in most districts in Louisiana. I’d like the opportunity to weigh in now.
Concerning the statement that “veteran educators said bluntly that they have been shocked at the lack of knowledge among some math teachers,” let me share a few ideas. LATM believes in supporting teachers, which is why our organization offers professional development aimed at building teachers’ content knowledge and improving their instruction. We host an annual conference and invite all Louisiana educators to attend. Last year, more than 800 math educators were on hand. With new college- and career-ready standards in place, teachers must promote deep conceptual understanding of mathematics in their students and also ensure they have strong procedural skills fluency. There also is a greater emphasis on applying math knowledge to real-world problem-solving. This has proven to be a challenge for some teachers, since most of us didn’t learn math this way. We simply learned to follow rules and depend on tricks, rather than developing a deep understanding of content. Clearly, today’s approach is better, but it will take a little time, and support, for all teachers to find their footing.
The article also states that “42 percent of third-graders scored advanced or above but that scores decline each year in successive grades.” While this is true, the percentage of students’ in grades 3-8 scoring in the top two achievement levels (Advanced and Mastery) on the Mathematics LEAP Assessments has increased from 25 percent in 2014 to 32 percent in 2018. Notably, eighth graders increased from only 12 percent in 2014 to 28 percent in 2018. While we have to do more to ensure all kids are making necessary learning gains, I’m impressed with the growth we are seeing and appreciative of our teachers for their determination to learn while helping students to meet higher expectations.
Our teachers and students deserve to be applauded for their success to date and supported as they work to make even larger strides going forward.
Tricia Miller
president, Louisiana Association of Teachers of Mathematics
Sulphur