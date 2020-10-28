When serving in the Legislature, I met U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on several occasions. While I didn’t agree with her politics, I always found her to be earnest in her efforts and eager to do what she thought was best for the country.
So, it was curious to me when only one month out from the national election, she announced a commission to study removal of the president. Citing the 25th Amendment, she said the effort was not an effort to remove President Donald Trump, but to clarify how a president would be removed, if necessary, in the future.
After reading the 25th Amendment, it is clear to me that no matter what, at the end of any commission process, both houses of Congress must vote by two-thirds to remove the president. In today’s political world, an impossible task, unless so clearly evident as to be the only choice.
So if this is not about Trump, what does Nancy Pelosi know about Joe Biden that we don’t know? What does she know that would lead her to ever believe that two-thirds of the House and Senate would vote to remove him? Why would she start this process now, unless she knows something we don’t know?
This concerns me as an American. Taking four days off to rest before a debate? Doing so has even staunch Democrats I know worried. They say the election is not in the bag for Biden and this is not the energy level required to be president.
This week’s actions sharpen my original question: What does Nancy Pelosi know, that we don’t know about Joe Biden’s health that would lead her to believe he could become incapacitated?
Like many American families, we are split right down the middle regarding the presidential election. Those voting for Biden are doing so because of his style, policy platform or because they have simply had enough of President Trump. Those voting for Trump are voting for cultural, philosophical or economic reasons. Like many families, we have stopped talking about this election because we refuse to allow it to divide us.
But as Americans, we all want a country that can provide life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for its citizens and a leader who can help every American achieve these goals. None of us wants to elect a leader who at some point may need to be removed under the 25th Amendment.
Therefore, we all believe we have a right to know before we vote what Nancy Pelosi knows about Biden’s health. Unfortunately, none of us are naive enough to think we will.
JIM TUCKER
former state representative
Mandeville