All of us are deeply shocked at the sight of a Minneapolis policeman kneeling on the neck of a helpless handcuffed man and we are very saddened by the senseless loss of life.
This policeman is currently and correctly being prosecuted in accordance with the law.
However, this incident does not mean as many in the news media have repeatedly stated that this is clear evidence of institutionalized racist law enforcement in police departments across the land.
In a recent Wall Street Journal column, Jason Riley referred to results of various apparently well-researched studies from Harvard, University of Maryland and Michigan State. These studies all found there was no “evidence for anti-black or anti-Hispanic disparity in police use of force.”
In fact, the reports found if anything “anti-white disparities when controlling for race-specific crime.” We should all continue to understand that the overwhelming majority of policemen and policewomen are good citizens and they deserve our respect and support in the tough jobs they are called on to do.
LAWRENCE UTER
retired attorney
Lafayette