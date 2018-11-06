I would like to express my gratitude to the Latin American, particularly Honduran (numbering 25,000 in New Orleans) community in New Orleans. Based on personal experience a vast amount of the recovery of New Orleans after Katrina, was on the strong backs of Latin immigrants. They took the horrible jobs of recovery with good cheer and great work ethic. They tend to be family people with well-adjusted kids and are largely Catholic by faith.
Given that Honduras has the largest homicide rate in the world, save those countries which are at war, should provide a window into the very real struggles of living and raising children in such an environment. Caravans are not a new thing, as there is safety in numbers, but it is the first time a caravan has been weaponized politically.
I offer great empathy to the women, men and children who have the courage to attempt this desperate trek despite illness, exhaustion and lack of provision for basic needs.
Were I in the same position, I only hope that my husband and I could find the courage to be so brave for the betterment of our and our kids' lives. I experience immigrants in our community as taking very little and giving very much. Mine is only one experience, but is as valid as any other and has the advantage of a lot of contact with the "rapists and gang members" we are encouraged to fear.
Kathleen Lavigne
real estate investment
New Orleans