Imagine having a parent-controlled savings account where funds can be used for the education of their children. What would such an account mean to a parent? Freedom. Opportunity. Hope.
Recently, Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education member Ronnie Morris described the reality that 49% of public school students are reading on grade level as “unfathomable.”
Today, there are 305 schools in Louisiana rated as D or F. According to Louisiana education superintendent Cade Brumley, only half of third graders read on or above their grade level.
While state education leaders have enacted programs to address reading and literacy, solutions can’t come soon enough for parents who are raising their children today. Our youngest learners simply can’t wait.
Thankfully, there is something on the horizon that could give parents new education opportunities and hope.
Bills under consideration this legislative session call for the creation of education savings account programs.
ESAs give eligible parents the power to use their children’s state education dollars on a variety of educational options, including tuition and fees, textbooks, and tutoring. Families receive funds in an account available for approved education expenses and can choose the best education for their children from multiple providers.
While new to Louisiana, ESAs have been implemented successfully in several states, including Arizona, Florida, Indiana and Mississippi.
Louisiana lawmakers have proposed ESA programs that would serve families in varying circumstances — including those serving in military, foster children, special needs students, victims of bullying and students behind in reading.
ESAs empower parents, regardless of socioeconomic status or ZIP code, to provide the best education for their children.
We call on legislators to give parents the freedom to provide an education that best fits the needs of their children. Our children’s futures are riding on it.
KALEB MOORE
director of government affairs, American Federation for Children Louisiana
Baton Rouge