On October 12th, New Orleans was shaken by the tragic news of the deaths of three construction workers in the Hard Rock building collapse. As members of the National Council of Jewish Women Greater New Orleans Section, we were devastated by this news and concerned for the well-being of the survivors. NCJW is a grassroots organization of volunteers and advocates who turn progressive ideals into action. Our section members are immigrants and descendants of refugees who came to this country fleeing persecution. As immigrant rights advocates we are acutely aware that many of the workers on site are immigrants and we are concerned for their safety.
Delmer Ramirez Palma is one of the immigrant workers survived the collapse but was seriously injured. He was awaiting medical care when ICE detained and deported him this week. Shortly before he was detained, Ramirez Palma had been quoted about his experience as a survivor of this tragedy in The Jambalaya News. He had also previously reported his concerns about safety on the construction site before the collapse. This raised concerns for us about whether Mr. Ramirez Palma was targeted for speaking out.
We recently listened to the testimony during the impeachment hearings of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who was brought to this country by his parents, Ukrainian Jewish refugees, when he was a small child. In his opening statement, Lt. Col. Vindman reassured his father in the audience, "my sitting here today ... is proof that you made the right decision 40 years ago to leave the Soviet Union and come here to the United States...do not worry, I will be fine for telling the truth."
Vindman’s statement makes us proud to be American Jews. But we cannot look away when we see an immigrant like Mr. Ramirez Palma being punished and silenced for speaking out against violations of the law which endanger all workers, including citizens.
We cannot turn a blind eye to the government’s apparent attempt to silence Mr. Ramirez Palma and intimidate other immigrant workers who are now fearful of speaking out about the problems which led to the tragic collapse of the Hard Rock building here in our home. We urge local government and civic leaders to stand up and defend survivors of the Hard Rock collapse, and all whistleblowers regardless of immigration status, from retaliation and intimidation. It’s the right thing to do, because we cannot allow disregard for the lives and safety of workers, intimidation of potential witnesses, or obstruction of justice to occur in our city.
Jessica Frankel
Allyson “Al” Page
board members of NCJW Greater New Orleans Section
New Orleans