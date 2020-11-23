Proposition 3, the millage renewal on the Dec. 5 ballot, is an important measure to continue supporting investment in our city.
Providence Community Housing has partnered with the city for the last 14 years to address the shortage of affordable housing in New Orleans. Providence is a 501c3 nonprofit community housing development organization.
The Housing and Economic Development Millage renewal is a valuable tool that allows the city to continue investing in needed affordable housing opportunities as well as creating workforce readiness opportunities for residents.
As rents and property costs continue to rise, the average median family income in New Orleans has been unable to keep up. The income gap is creating a greater need for affordable housing throughout our city.
Proposition 3 is projected to supply $177 million in revenue over the next 20 years to be invested in projects like our recently completed St. Ann Square in Tremé. The St. Ann campus has been transformed from a three-building, 44-unit affordable senior community in need of serious repair into a newly renovated six-building, 59-unit affordable senior community that includes beautiful historic renovations of three previously blighted duplex homes.
Without the support of city housing funds, Providence may never have been able to get this ambitious project completed.
The investments made with these housing funds are leveraged with many additional funds and loans to produce amazing projects that serve a community need and also improve neighborhoods.
TERRI NORTH
real estate developer
New Orleans