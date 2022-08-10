When the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida, collapsed, the remaining structure was demolished in less than three weeks, due to safety concerns. In New Orleans, it took 17 months for the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel to be officially demolished.
And the Plaza Tower, 20 years after being reported abandoned, and 14 months after dropping debris onto sidewalks below, is again in the news as a safety hazard. Why can other cities demolish buildings deemed as safety hazards in just three weeks, but the New Orleans solution is to erect fences and close down streets at significant cost and inconvenience?
It’s only fair to report that the Plaza Tower owner, Joe Jaeger, whether prompted by the city or not, has installed “protective netting” to the top of the structure, which will hopefully intercept the cascading cinder block before it reaches the pedestrian’s head.
This is the same Joe Jaeger who is referred to in print as a “well-known real estate developer” so I’m fairly certain he can afford additional “protective netting” if the need arises in the future.
JIM SYOEN
musician
New Orleans