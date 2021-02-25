Teachers across the country tack up faces of Harriet Tubman and Barack Obama on bulletin boards in honor of Black History Month. But by March 1, our public school system will return the responsibility of teaching Black history to starkly white pages of textbooks.
Textbooks that fail to illustrate how cruel the foundation of America was to people of color, boasting the promise of freedom and opportunity while those who would not share in those benefits for years to come suffered and died building it. The solution is astonishingly simple: Require public schools to teach the history of slavery and injustice.
I am the mother of a fifth grade student in Louisiana public schools. My daughter’s McGraw Hill American History textbook is over 300 pages long, covers history from early colonization through Reconstruction and contains the word “racism” exactly one time. An entire unit dedicated to the topic of slavery highlighted 27 historic names. Only four of them were people of color.
The book relentlessly paints slavery as an economic necessity, a historical fumble and a problem of the past while missing an overwhelming number of opportunities to amplify Black voices and denounce slavery for the abhorrent practice it was.
Unsurprisingly, these failures seem to echo across the entire K-12 education system. A study by the Southern Poverty Law Center revealed only 8% of high school seniors could identify slavery as the central cause of the Civil War. Two-thirds of students did not know that the 13th Amendment abolished slavery.
In a world where Black boys cannot buy Skittles, play in a park or wear a hoodie without fear of being shot in the back, we cannot continue to fail our children this way.
People of color already find themselves in a society where they are chronically underrepresented. From elementary school forward, we then assign them a historical identity of quiet slaves or rebellious slaves and nothing else. As we tell these children to use their voices, we fail to show them how. We teach them that their history is one of quiet suffering, waiting for White people to save them.
Teaching the atrocities of slavery to middle-school children may be uncomfortable, but Emmett Till was only 15 when racism ended his life. More recently, Tamir Rice was only 12 he met the same fate. Hard history is still history.
Black mothers do not have the privilege of choosing to teach their children about racism. They must because their children’s lives depend on it. All parents have a responsibility to teach their children the truth about inequality if we ever hope to end it, and so do public schools.
TRIXIE PLAISANCE
special investigator
Denham Springs